League of Women Voters to host candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will host a Candidate's Forum on October 15 and October 16, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.
By 

Nicholas Davis

Published 34m at 5:03 PM
“Gray Matters: the color of mental illness” art exhibit opens this week
  “Gray Matters: the color of mental illness” art exhibit opens this week
An art exhibit featuring work of artists who are affected by mental health issues will go on display this Friday.
By 

Samantha Forester

10:43 AM
MSU hosts Mental Health Day event for students
MSU hosts Mental Health Day event for students
Wednesday, October 10, is World Mental Health Day.
By 

Samantha Forester

10:08 AM
Texoma school districts respond to blackface video
Texoma school districts respond to blackface video
A social media video showing a young girl in blackface sparks an investigation between two Texoma school districts.
By 

Danielle Malagarie

October 9
Wichita Co. Grand Jury indicts Studio E shooting suspect

  Wichita Co. Grand Jury indicts Studio E shooting suspect

A man charged with Murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Wichita Falls will have his day in court.
By 

Samantha Forester

October 9
Man accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

  Man accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

A man is charged with Impersonate a Public Servant following an incident at a Wichita Falls business last week.
By 

Samantha Forester

October 9
MSU Texas volleyball vs A&M Commerce highlights

MSU Texas volleyball vs A&M Commerce highlights

Published October 9, 2018 at 11:25 PM

Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart

  Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart

Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
4h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront

World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront

The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
4h