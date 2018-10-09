Skip to content
League of Women Voters to host candidate forums
The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will host a Candidate's Forum on October 15 and October 16, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.
By
Nicholas Davis
Published 34m at 5:03 PM
Local startup hopes to manufacture potentially life-saving seats
By
Brenda Robledo
Published 47m at 4:50 PM
Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 4:14 PM
Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth releases names of alleged sexual abusers in the church, some with ties to Texoma
By
Jarred Burk
Published 1h at 3:56 PM
WFPD: Woman slaps jail employee while being booked into jail
By
Christian Hamilton
Published 3h at 2:05 PM
Man accused of stealing toolbox only to drop it 20-feet later
By
Christian Hamilton
Published 3h at 1:47 PM
LOCAL
“Gray Matters: the color of mental illness” art exhibit opens this week
An art exhibit featuring work of artists who are affected by mental health issues will go on display this Friday.
By
Samantha Forester
10:43 AM
10:43 AM
MSU hosts Mental Health Day event for students
Wednesday, October 10, is World Mental Health Day.
By
Samantha Forester
10:08 AM
10:08 AM
Texoma school districts respond to blackface video
A social media video showing a young girl in blackface sparks an investigation between two Texoma school districts.
By
Danielle Malagarie
October 9
October 9
Wichita River rises, but expected to stay below flood stage
By
Carly Smith
City of WF opens bidding for new worker’s compensation third party company
By
Alex Achten
WFISD to vote on addition of Archer Co. 4-H adjunct faculty
By
Brenda Robledo
Wichita Co. Grand Jury indicts Studio E shooting suspect
A man charged with Murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Wichita Falls will have his day in court.
By
Samantha Forester
October 9
October 9
Man accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal
A man is charged with Impersonate a Public Servant following an incident at a Wichita Falls business last week.
By
Samantha Forester
October 9
October 9
Wichita Falls man charged with Indecency with a Child
By
Samantha Forester
Published October 9, 2018 at 3:27 PM
LPD makes arrest in recent homicide
By
Jarred Burk
Published October 9, 2018 at 2:02 PM
WFPD extends application deadline for upcoming academy
By
Samantha Forester
Published October 9, 2018 at 10:50 AM
SPORTS
MSU Texas volleyball vs A&M Commerce highlights
Published October 9, 2018 at 11:25 PM
MSU Texas volleyball vs A&M Commerce highlights
October 9
October 9
Bowie tops 3A preseason basketball rankings, Windthorst only girls team
By
Brian Shrull
October 9
October 9
Mustangs fall out of top-10 following loss to A&M Commerce
By
Brian Shrull
October 8
October 8
Best Thing I Saw This Week 10-7
October 7
October 7
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Famous for staying open during natural disasters, Waffle House closes 21 restaurants
By
RNN Staff
Published 19m at 5:18 PM
Sears may be on the brink of bankruptcy
Published 2h at 3:37 PM
Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart
Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
4h
4h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront
The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
4h
4h
EDUCATION
Instagram rules the day at MSU
By
Nicholas Davis
MSU celebrates new pianos
By
Nicholas Davis
Montague students invited to Duke talent search
By
Nicholas Davis
MSU hosts banned books reception
By
Nicholas Davis
MSU enrollment sees slight bump up
By
Danielle Malagarie
HEALTH
Wichita Falls Public Library to offer blood pressure cuffs
By
Nicholas Davis
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
Newschannel 6 Wellness Challenge - Final Check-In
By
WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Debbie Norton
By
Samantha Forester
WELLNESS CHALLENGE BLOG: Ashley Fitzwater
EDITORIAL