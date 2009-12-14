Breezy and warm conditions continue.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
President Donald Trump has told leaders in Congress to pull the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The Texas unemployment rate in February rose slightly to reach 4.9 percent.
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.
President Donald Trump says "it's a great day for American jobs" after his administration issued a permit to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.
The director of special education for Houston public schools has resigned amid reports that the school district systematically denied services to thousands of students with disabilities.
Texas prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2008 slaying of three relatives in Mexico.
Stiff winds quickly spread a wildfire in the Texas Panhandle across 94 square miles before rain helped firefighters contain the flames.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Police say an 18-year-old woman who burst into a church in northeast Texas and claimed she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black males in ski masks has admitted she lied.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
Trevon Bluiett scored 25 points, Sean O'Mara scored inside with 40 seconds left and No. 11 seed Xavier upset No. 2 Arizona 73-71 in the West Region.
Generally relegated to the dark corners of dad fashion, the socks-with-sandals combo is going mainstream.
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came to the U.S. illegally from Central America.
Jurors in the criminal trial of former Penn State University president Graham Spanier spent more than six hours deliberating Thursday without reaching a verdict.
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.
Several health organizations, including Wichita Falls Health District, are all part of the Healthiest City Challenge. They released several billboard ads and commercials bringing awareness on how to better one's health.
Robert Blevins has been in Serenity’s life since she was 5 years old.
Wichita Falls city leaders want more transportation options available for everyone.
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the first openly gay student body president at his alma mater, Texas A&M University, may have "stolen" the election.
Federal court records reveal former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman is accused of conspiring with two staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter...
An appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Baylor football player whose sexual assault case added to a scandal that engulfed the nation's largest Baptist school.
