Contact Information

Contact Information
September 13, 2018 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated December 3 at 10:47 AM
Station Time Warner Fidelity Cable One Altus/Duncan
KAUZ-TV 4 6 6
KAUZ-HD 865 406 460
KAUZ-CW 5 14 14
KAUZ-CW-HD 866 100.5 6.5
Telemundo 60 99 15

Mailing information:

PO Box 2130

Wichita Falls, TX 76307

Street Address:

3601 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Phone Numbers:

Front Desk 940.322.6957

Newsroom 940.322.1146

Fax 940.761.2354

For Closed Captioning and IP(Internet) Closed-Captioning issues:

Nathan Bowers

Chief Engineer

3601 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

captions@kauz.com

To contact the General Manager or to access the KAUZ-TV Public File if you are disabled contact:

Richard Haddox

940-322-6957

rhaddox@kauz.com

If you have a sales or advertising related inquiry, you can contact Rhonda Wright, Local Sales Manager rwright@kauz.com

Newsroom: news@kauz.com

Weather: weather@kauz.com

Sports: sports@kauz.com

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.