Contact Information

Mailing information:
PO Box 2130
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Street Address:
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Phone Numbers:
Front Desk 940.322.6957
Newsroom 940.322.1146
Fax 940.761.2354
For Closed Captioning and IP(Internet) Closed-Captioning issues:
Nathan Bowers
Chief Engineer
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
To contact the General Manager or to access the KAUZ-TV Public File if you are disabled contact:
Richard Haddox
940-322-6957
If you have a sales or advertising related inquiry, you can contact Rhonda Wright, Local Sales Manager rwright@kauz.com
Newsroom: news@kauz.com
Weather: weather@kauz.com
Sports: sports@kauz.com
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.