Kirk weakens to tropical depression; Leslie forms

(RNN) - Subtropical Storm Leslie joined Kirk in the Atlantic Sunday, even as the latter storm weakened to a tropical depression.
As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. ET Sunday update, Leslie was slowly moving southwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was located 1,245 miles west of the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.
The storm is expected to begin moving eastward by Tuesday and won’t change much in strength before it merges with a non-tropical low by the middle of the week.
Meanwhile, Kirk weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. According to the NHC, the storm was 835 miles west-southwest of Cabo Verde, an archipelago nation off the west coast of Africa as of 11 p.m. ET Sunday.
The depression is moving to the west at 25 mph and is expected to continue that motion for the next couple days.
The NHC forecasts Kirk may degenerate into a trough of low pressure in the next day or so.
Kirk, which formed Saturday morning near the coast of Africa, is the 11th named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.
The 12th named storm, Leslie formed Sunday around 11 a.m. ET in the north Atlantic.
The first major hurricane of the season, Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane the morning of Sept. 14 at Wrightsville Beach, NC. It left at least 43 people dead across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
