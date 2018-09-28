Viral Frying Pan Tower flag up for auction

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As Hurricane Florence crept toward the North Carolina coast two weeks ago, internet users were glued to the Frying Pan Tower ocean cam watching the storm pummel an American flag with intense winds and rain.
That storm-weary flag, affectionately nicknamed “Kevin,” can now be yours.
Richard Neal, the owner of Frying Pan Tower, donated the flag to the American Red Cross which listed it for auction on eBay. According to the auction’s listing, 100 percent of the proceeds will go to benefit the victims of Hurricane Florence.
As of 9:45 a.m. Friday, the current bid is up to $2,601. The auction is scheduled to end Sunday at 10 p.m.
Frying Pan Tower, which is located about 40 miles off the southeastern North Carolina coast, is a unique bed and breakfast that was originally used as floating lighthouse until 1965. Neal purchased the tower in 2010 for $85,000.
