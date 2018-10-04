Childress water off for up to 48 hours

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The City of Childress has experience a main water line break that has left the city without a water supply.
The break was reported Thursday morning.
Officials say that major steps have been taken to fix the water line, however, restoration may take up to 48 hours.
The city will begin dispensing water Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. from the north side of the Childress High School gym.
Families will be given up to 3 gallons of drinking water per house hold.
A Boil Order is in affect for the surrounding area and will continue until further notice.
Childress ISD will not have school Friday, October 5 due to the water line break. School will resume Tuesday, October 9th.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.