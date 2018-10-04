UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified

UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified
Several crews responded to a hazmat incident just after 11 a.m. on Thursday near the corner of Maurine Street and Loop 11. (Source: KAUZ)
By Samantha Forester | October 4, 2018 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 5:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Officials have confirmed the Wichita Co. Jail inmate accused of sending a threatening letter to Spectrum on Thursday is Roger Allen Hardy, 52, of Burkburnett.

Crews were called out to a hazardous materials incident just after 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 3200 block of Maurine Street near the Sonic on the corner of Loop 11 and Maurine.

Roger Allen Hardy, 52, has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since August 23, 2018. He is accused of sending a threatening letter to Spectrum on Thursday and the letter claimed to contain Ricin. (Source: WCSO)
Roger Allen Hardy, 52, has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since August 23, 2018. He is accused of sending a threatening letter to Spectrum on Thursday and the letter claimed to contain Ricin. (Source: WCSO) ((Source: WCSO))

According to Jody Ashlock with the WFFD, Spectrum, formerly known as Time Warner Cable, was sent a threatening letter from Hardy. Officials with the WFFD said Hardy put his name on the return address of the envelope.

Hardy has been in the Wichita Co. Jail since August 23, 2018, after being accused of making several false 911 calls to the Burkburnett Police Department.

[ Serial 911 caller arrested by WFPD ]

In the letter, the inmate claimed a substance inside the letter was Ricin. Spectrum employees called the police and hazmat crews rushed to the scene. East and westbound traffic were blocked for a period of time.

Crews ultimately determined the substance was not Ricin and cleared the scene around noon. The WFFD and federal authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.