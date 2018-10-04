Man arrested for 2015 incident where boy, 9, was injured

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday morning and charged with Injury to a Child following an investigation that began in June of 2015.
According to the arrest warrant, on June 12, 2015, an investigator with Child Protective Services and a detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to the Camp Fire summer camp in reference to a child with bruises.
The camp director told investigators a camp counselor saw bruising on the 9-year-old boy’s back when he took his shirt off to go swimming. The victim was taken to the camp nurse to be checked out and then CPS was notified.
Investigators spoke with the victim’s siblings separately about what happened. According to the arrest warrant, both siblings said they were supposed to be home by 8 p.m. while in the care of Joseph Gene Smith, Jr., 50.
The siblings said the victim did not get home until 9 p.m. which caused Smith to get angry. Both siblings said Smith took the victim into a bedroom and spanked the victim several times with a belt.
When speaking to the victim, investigators say he gave the same account. The victim said he was hit on the shoulder, stomach, and legs during the incident adding he was moving around while being spanked.
The victim complained of pain in his abdominal area and has bruising to his ribs, shoulders, and legs. The victim was then taken to United Regional for medical treatment.
The medical staff reported injuries to the victim’s body were acute. The medical records indicated the victim had several bruises to his body in various stages of healing and it was believed this was physical abuse.
Investigators spoke with Smith and he admitted to spanking the child with a black leather belt. Smith said the child had come home late which made Smith “furious,” according to the affidavit.
Smith told officers he should have “calmed down” but he was “furious” and “worried” that the child had been kidnapped. He went on to say he “reacted in the moment.” A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest in April 2018.
At the time this article was published, he remained behind bars on a $5,000 bond.
