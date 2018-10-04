Weekend weather could make mosquito problem worse

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Mosquito season is at its peak in Wichita County, and weather this weekend could make it even worse.
Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials said the season is reaching its peak.
“This is October, isn’t it?” Reggie Milam a Wichita Falls said. “Everything is backwards and screwed up because there shouldn’t be mosquitoes at this time of year.”
Milam said the insects will not leave her in peace.
“[I feel] itchy,” Milam said. " You can’t go outside. All day long there’s mosquitoes. My grandkids had bites all over them. I think even my dogs are getting bitten. They’re itching like crazy."
Susan Morris, the environmental administrator for the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District, said Sunday’s storms will make it difficult to treat the county for mosquitoes. Health district employees leave behind poison on standing water to kill the larvae.
“What we put out now could be washed away," Morris said.
She said the district already has problems spraying, which is the most expensive and least effective of control, for mosquitoes.
“The conditions have to be perfect for us to spray," Morris said. "The winds have to be around 10 miles an hour. They can’t be really high. It can’t be raining and the mosquitoes have to be active because our chemical has to touch the mosquito to kill it.”
Milam said that is not good news for her and her daughter in law, Ruthie Turnbo, who plan to hold a garage sale and want it to be bug free.
She said that is why they plan to use a lot of Turnbo’s bug spray. She created the mosquito spray after several customers of her organic treatment store, Smart Plants Herb Farm, asked for her to make it. She said sales have been through the roof.
“We’re going to have some fans going and we’re going to have this bug spray as well for sale," Turnbo said. "We’re going to try to do the best we can in fighting them off.”
Susan Morris said the mosquitoes will not go away until the first freeze. She also said there have been no reports of the West Nile Virus in humans in Wichita County but they have found mosquitoes carrying the virus.
