Police surround WF apartment complex

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies ended peacefully at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
One man and one woman are in custody.
Police initially responded to The Edge Apartments in the 4700 block of Taft Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.
Police say the suspect has two warrants for his arrest from Tarrant County, one for Aggravated Assault and another for Robbery.
Officials responded to the apartment complex on a report of a family disturbance. The man then barricaded himself inside.
U.S. Marshall’s and a Wichita Falls SWAT team were called to the scene. As many as 21 Wichita Falls police units were at the apartment complex.
The complex was completely encircled by law enforcement.
Stay with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.
**This story has been updated from its original form to include that the standoff has ended.