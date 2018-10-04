Report: Wichita Falls housing most affordable in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A new report released by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University says that Wichita Falls has the most affordable housing in Texas.
The Texas Housing Affordability Index lists Wichita Falls at the top with a score of 2.93, followed closely by Anderson County (2.69), Beaumont/Port Arthur (2.59) and Amarillo (2.45).
The index is calculated by comparing the median family income of an area with the average purchase price for a home.
Median family income in Wichita Falls has stayed steady at around $58,700.
Kerr County, Northwest of San Antonio, scored the lowest on the list with an affordability rating of 1.41.
The report is updated quarterly by the Real Estate Center.
