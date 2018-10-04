Texoma couple named Texas Foster Parents of the Year

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An Texoma couple has been named the Texas Foster Parents of the year. Larry and Carol Green started taking in foster children eight and a half years ago.
Since then, 77 children have passed through the Green’s home in Iowa Park. They were presented the Texas Foster Parents of the Year Award during an award banquet on September 21.
“It was very shocking,” Carol said after receiving the award. “We have pictures of all 77 kids up on the wall. We have siblings together in one picture. Kids who were by themselves have their own picture.”
The Green’s are licensed to house up to six foster children at a time. Carol says they currently have five children in their home. Larry and Carol were nominated by their Case Manager Kendra King, with the Presbyterian Children’s Home and Shelter.
King says she’s worked with the Greens for the last two years, and was very impressed with the couple.
“They take in 5 to 6 children at a time," King said. “The children range in age from newborn to ten years old. They make sure the children have extracurricular activities, birthday parties, just a typical childhood while they are living in their home.”
King says that keeping the children’s biological parents involved, whenever possible, is also important to the Greens.
The Presbyterian Children’s Home works with around 50 families and places an average of 80 to 90 children at any given time. King says they still have difficulties placing foster children, especially teenagers and sibling groups.
“Our main priority is to keep those siblings together,” King says. “We have calls every single day from the child placing unit requesting placement for kids.”
King adds, anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call her office at (940) 720-0060. A case manger will walk them through the licencing process, including training and requirements for the home.
More information can be found at pchas.org.
