Case against Harrison Brown murder suspect moves slowly

AUSTIN, TX (RNN Texoma) - Members of the prosecution and defense lawyers for the man accused of stabbing Graham native Harrison Brown at the University of Texas last year, were in the Travis County District Court this week.
Kendrex White, who has been charged with fatally stabbing Brown in the May 2017 attack was not in court. Court was reset for November 9.
The case has been in a holding pattern for several months as prosecutors prepare a response to a defense motion that states White was insane at the time of the attack.
Depending on the outcome of the motion, White, if convicted, could be sentenced to prison or to a mental health facility. White has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and aggravated assault charges stemming from the incident that injured three others.
A trial date has not yet been set. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
