First Alert Weather Days and the Forecast for Flooding Rains

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. This means temperatures will still be in the 80s when we kick off area football games this evening, under clear skies. Rain chances work their way into the forecast Saturday with a chance of hit and miss thunderstorms. For Wichita Falls specifically, the best rain chances will be in the evening, a chance of thunderstorms.