Man sentenced to five years in prison for sexual abuse of child

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man has been sentenced to five years in prison for one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.
Russell Detwiler, 75, took a promise plea on Thursday in 78th District Court. Detwiler was arrested in May 2017 after the 14-year-old victim made an outcry about the abuse to a licensed therapist.
The victim was interviewed at Patsy’s House and told investigators Detwiler touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion. WFPD detectives said the incidents happened between 2010 and 2012 at Detwiler’s home in Wichita Falls.
According to the arrest affidavit, Detwiler declined to be interviewed in reference to the investigation. He was indicted on the charge on October 19, 2017. Following his plea deal on Thursday, Detwiler will be sent directly to prison.
He will be given one day credit for time served per 78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge. At the time of his arrest, Detwiler was listed as a deacon at Sacred Hearth Catholic Church in Wichita Falls on the church’s website.
At the time this story was published, there was no parish directory available on the church’s website.
