Melania Trump loses footing with elephant, but not with kids

A Secret Service agent, left, holds U.S. first lady Melania Trump to protect her as she steps backwards after being nudged by a baby elephant she petted, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Trump took part in a baby elephant feeding on Friday as she visited a national park in Kenya to highlight conservation efforts. Kenya is the third stop on her Africa tour, which began Tuesday in Ghana and continued in Malawi on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, Pool) (AP)