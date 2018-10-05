More Hispanic-owned businesses opening in WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It is Hispanic Heritage month and the city of Wichita Falls is seeing Latin culture grow, especially when it comes to businesses. A leader in the Hispanic community said last year only one new Latino-owned business opened up but this year she has seen six of them open.
“That’s really awesome," Tina Hernandez, the chef of Juan and Juanitas said. "I love to see the Hispanics around me do more in the community. It’s just awesome. It’s good to see that.”
Juan and Juanitas is one of those new businesses is a new downtown family-owned Mexican restaurant, Juan and Juanitas, which opened over the Summer. Hernandez’s son owns the restaurant and named it after his grandparents.
The Gutierrez Family Restaurant, which is not too far away on MLK Blvd, will celebrate its 22nd anniversary next month, establishing itself as a staple for Mexican food in the city.
Priscilla Villegas, the daughter’s owner, said she does not consider new restaurants like, Juan and Juanitas, as competition but instead sees them as a way to help educate her neighbors about her heritage.
“It shows us, Wichita Falls residents, that there is different parts of Mexico," Villegas said. "It has different things to offer. Not just this part of Mexico or that part. It shows everything.”
“Everybody, even restaurant owners have come to eat here and they’re all really nice," Hernandez said.
Hernandez said she enjoys to see her culture grow in a city where Latinos, like herself, didn’t own many businesses when she was growing up.
“I love to hear that," Villegas said. "It makes me feel good.”
Saturday there will be an event that highlights Hispanic Culture, like the businesses do in downtown, The Zavala Latin Festival which starts at 3:00 p.m.
