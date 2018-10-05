Pompeo goes to North Korea under pressure to show progress

Pompeo has refused to discuss the details of negotiations so far and has become testy when asked for them — including on the U.S. position on North Korea's demand for a declared end to the Korean War. Fighting ceased in 1953 with an armistice that has left the adversaries in a state of war. U.S. ally South Korea views such a declaration as a possible quid pro quo for North Korea's agreeing to close its main nuclear facility at Nyongbyon. North Korea appears reluctant to provide what Washington really wants in return: a complete inventory of its nuclear and ballistic missile facilities that could be used by international inspectors to verify they have been dismantled. North Korea also wants to get relief from sanctions, which the U.S. has said should only happen when it is verified that the North has taken concrete steps toward denuclearization.