Texoma's Most Wanted - October 5, 2018
By Samantha Forester | October 5, 2018 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:58 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Shannon Sheree Allen

White Female

DOB: 08-18-81 Bro/Grn

124 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information

Jasmin Jermaine Blue

Black Male

DOB: 07-25-78 Blk/Blk

175 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation & Obstruction or Retaliation

Samantha Lynn Carrillo

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-05-95 Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation

Jason Scott Maxwell

White Male

DOB: 4-19-79 Bro/Bro

175 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/400g

Zachary Scott Hill

White Male

DOB: 03-23-94 Bro/Blu

160 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Failure to Meet Register Requirements

