WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Shannon Sheree Allen
White Female
DOB: 08-18-81 Bro/Grn
124 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Fraudulent Use / Possession of Identifying Information
Jasmin Jermaine Blue
Black Male
DOB: 07-25-78 Blk/Blk
175 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation & Obstruction or Retaliation
Samantha Lynn Carrillo
Hispanic Female
DOB: 12-05-95 Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation
Jason Scott Maxwell
White Male
DOB: 4-19-79 Bro/Bro
175 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/400g
Zachary Scott Hill
White Male
DOB: 03-23-94 Bro/Blu
160 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Failure to Meet Register Requirements
