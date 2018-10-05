US unemployment falls to 3.7 percent _ lowest since 1969

FILE In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September 2018 the lowest level since December 1969 — signaling how the longest streak of hiring on record has put millions of Americans back to work. Employers added just 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, the Labor Department said Friday, Oct. 5. But that figure was likely depressed by the impact of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (AP)