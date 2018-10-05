WFPD Needs Your Help To Catch Robbery Suspects

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help to find two suspects in an overnight robbery.
It happened just before 12 a.m. on Thursday night at the Quick Stop in the 2100 block of Holliday Road.
Police say two store employees told them they were in the back of the store when they heard someone walk in and fire a gun.
The suspects are two men who were dressed in dark clothing and masks.
One wore black clothes, blue latex gloves, and a white mask. The other wore a black and grey hoodie, black gloves, and a black mask.
The suspects reportedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a cell phone before taking off.
If you have any information about this robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.
