Car flips moments after hit and run

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Police say the driver of a car that rolled onto its roof in Wichita Falls Saturday morning may have been involved in a hit and run moments before the crash that sent him to the hospital.
First Responders were called to Barnett Road underneath Kell Freeway at 10:00 a.m.
They arrived to find a silver car on its roof with the driver still pinned inside.
Police say that car was actually involved in a hit and run nearby, and was potentially fleeing the scene of that accident before losing control.
The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Kell Boulevard East when he tried to enter the turnaround lane at Barnett Road, according to witnesses.
The car flipped before slamming into a bridge pillar and coming to a rest on its roof.
Firefighters and EMTs were able to quickly free that driver from the car. He was taken to the United Regional Health Center where police say he was rushed into surgery.
Police add that alcohol may have played a role in the crash. An open container was discovered inside the vehicle and police say the driver smelled of alcohol while being treated by paramedics.
No charges have been filed. Officers say they are awaiting blood testing to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.
The driver suffered a head injury and was admitted to the United Regional Health Center, according to police.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the hit and run accident did not appear to be injured. She was cooperating with police at the scene.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.
*This article has been updated to reflect new information obtained by police including the driver’s current condition and that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.