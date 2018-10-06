Enter the Wichita Dome

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After two months of construction, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture unveiled its latest art project, The Wichita Dome, Saturday morning.
Its located on Nexus Square which is on the median across from the Attebury Grain Elevator.
Members of the non-profit organization said they want to revitalize that area of the city. They said they want to make the 12-acre median into an artist park. This is the second project they created in that space. Last year, their art project was ‘Don’t Fence Me In.’
Erick Zambrano, who designed it, was inspired by the Wichita Nation’s grass house architecture. He asked tribe leaders if he could use their layout.
“We wanted to be culturally sensitive to their identity," Zambrano said. "We didn’t want to just borrow their name and their ideas without having their okay. They were really excited about it.”
People who attended the unveiling and entered the dome described the experience as ‘being inside a kaleidoscope.’
“The way we put together the patterns and the way we applied the color we wanted it to be playful and fun," Zambrano said.
The non-profit had help from volunteers from Sheppard Air Force Base and Midwestern State University to finish the project on time.
“Community engagement is a huge part of this and having people be a part of the construction of it, take ownership of it helps make it their own," Zambrano said. "This isn’t about the artists that made it. It’s not about me. It’s about the community and the people that lend a hand in making it.”
Michael Beaver, Texas Department of Transportation district engineer, said it is beneficial for the state department and the city’s artist to work together to create projects on Nexus Square. TxDOT owns the space.
“Building those bonds and communication that collaborative effort goes a long way," Beaver said.
Zambrano said his favorite part of the dome is to watch the reaction of others as they enter it.
“I just want them to feel like they’re welcome here," Zambrano said. "They’re welcome to come here any time they want and enjoy it in a way that fits their needs.”
Just like the ‘Don’t Fence Me In Project’ the Wichita Dome will only be around for a year.
