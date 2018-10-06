Father's quest for truth draws crowds ahead of Bosnian vote

Davor Dragicevic, father of 21-year-old David Dragicevic speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. A father in Bosnia has led protests for months that have drawn thousands of people to protest injustice and top-level corruption in the Bosnian nation. Davor Dragicevic says all he wants is justice for his son, 21-year-old David, whose body was found in March. Police said it was an accident but the family didn’t believe them, launching a quest for truth. Months of rallies in Banja Luka have posed a challenge to President Milorad Dodik, a hardline Serb who is running for a seat in the three-member Bosnian presidency in the general election on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Darko Vojinovic)