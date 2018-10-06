Glow Run shows Burkburnett in a new light

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The 5th annual Glow Run took place in Burkburnett Friday night.
The annual Glow Run shows Burkburnett in a whole new light.
The main attraction of the night is when runners take off in the 5K run decked in luminous accessories.
The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce spent weeks planning and registering participants. They spent the Friday afternoon making sure they had glowsticks and colorful attire for everyone.
Chamber of Commerce President Lahoma Vaughn said it is all about showing off her hometown.
She said, “We just want to bring people in to Burkburnett and let them see what Burkburnett has to offer. Burkburnett is a great community for people to live in. It has great schools. We just want to show case it for everybody.”
Each year around a couple hundred people participate – dozens from out of town. Local businesses including hotels come together to make sure they have a place to stay and they leave with a bag of goodies like gift cards and t-shirts.
The event also gives athletes of all ages a chance to show off their skills.
Blinking tutus, gleaming bunny ears, glowsticks creating a silhouette on runners in the night sky, and a community coming together is what the glow run is all about.
The event is a lead up to the Friendship Festival which begins Saturday. It is another one of the city’s biggest events of the year. It will be held at Friendship Park.
