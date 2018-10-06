More than a hundred Wichitans receive free compost

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls landfill looks a little emptier after more than a hundred Wichitans received free compost on Saturday.
The city’s landfill gave away compost to members of its Green Curb It program. The members leave tree branches, limbs and other green waste in green bins for the city’s waste management to pick up. Landfill employees said the giveaway is beneficial for the members and the city.
“We have a truck on Wednesday that goes around and collects trash," Adam Perez Wichita Falls Landfill Assistant Supervisor said. "We collect limbs for you and get rid of them. It helps them out that way. They don’t have to come out here and personally do it. It helps us to pretty much meet the people, see the people we’re serving and it helps us get rid of the product that we have piled up in the stock.”
The next compost giveaway is in March just in time for Spring gardening. You can call the Wichita Falls Landfill to sign up for the Green Cart program (940) 761-7977.
