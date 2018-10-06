More than a hundred Wichitans receive free compost

“We have a truck on Wednesday that goes around and collects trash," Adam Perez Wichita Falls Landfill Assistant Supervisor said. "We collect limbs for you and get rid of them. It helps them out that way. They don’t have to come out here and personally do it. It helps us to pretty much meet the people, see the people we’re serving and it helps us get rid of the product that we have piled up in the stock.”