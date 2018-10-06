WF Force hits home ice for first time

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a year hiatus, hockey is back in Wichita Falls.
The Force hit the ice for their first home practice Thursday.
Misko Antisin, the team’s head coach, said it is nice to be on their own rink.
“In Canada we call it our own barn, and so we are so excited to be in our barn and touch our own ice,” said Coach Antisin.
He said they are honored to be able to get junior league hockey going again, but it is not just about them.
“We’re excited to have all sorts of facets, not just our team but to bring back hockey so the youth can get a little bit excited,” Coach Antisin said.
Left wing Sean Zuckerman is proud to be a part of this new chapter.
“I’m sure there will be a lot of fans out here, it’s a nice area, a nice arena,” said Zuckerman. “So I am sure hockey will be a buzzing thing around here.”
He is right. Fans big and small came out to see their home team, including the Force’s House Coordinator Mary Albertson.
“To walk in here today, and see the ice, and feel that cool breeze, it's invigorating, it's exciting,” said Albertson. “I am definitely looking forward to our first home game.” But these boys are not here just to play hockey.
“They also get involved in the community, do a lot of volunteer work with the different organizations here, and so they make a huge impact on this community,” said Albertson.
The economy is also scoring some points.
Albertson said these players spend money at many local businesses in town.
But their future goals are top priority.
“They don’t play for any money here, they play for pride, they play for their own personal gain so to speak,” said Coach Antisin.
He adds they want to go to college or go pro.
“That's not going to happen for everybody, so we want to give them the best opportunity to go to school,” said Coach Antisin.
So what can we expect this season?
“We’re going to play hard fast blue collar hockey,” said Coach Antisin. “We’re going to mix it up a bit, if someone pushes us we’re going to push back hard.”
The Wichita Falls Force’s first game is October 27 at the MPEC.
They have 24 home games scheduled this season.
