Zavala Latin Fest celebrates Hispanic heritage

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The threat of rain and thunderstorms didn’t keep people from showing up to Today’s Zavala Latin Festival, going on right now in Downtown Wichita Falls.
The event is put on by the Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative, organizer Alicia Duran says the event will continue into the evening, rain or shine.
“All of the money being raised goes back into our community, to our students. We raise money to get scholarships. So this is just one event that you guys can come out and support.”
A large tent has been set up just in case it does rain.
The event features entertainment, food, vendors and much more.
Lucha Libre wrestling is going on right now. Still to come tonight is the Zavala International Dancers and the Lara Latin Band.
The Zavala arts and culture display will be open until 10:00. The kids zone stays open until 8 tonight.
