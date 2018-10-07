Concert benefits Children’s Good News Clubs

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A packed house turned out Sunday afternoon for the Child Evangelism Fellowship benefit concert at Faith Baptist Church.
The event is a fundraiser for Children’s Good News Clubs.
The concert featured Encore! Ladies Community Choir and Bravo! Men’s Community Choir as well as children from ten area Good New Clubs.
Good News Clubs and Child Evangelism Fellowship have been active in the area for several years. They continue to influence children and their families with teaching that builds character, spiritual values and concern for others.
