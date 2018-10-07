Eovaldi to start Game 3 instead of Porcello

Eovaldi was 3-3 with a 3.33 in 11 starts and one relief appearance for the Red Sox, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July. The 28-year-old right-hander, who throws at 97-98 mph, allowed no earned runs in three of four starts this year against the Yankees. He pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and '16 before injuring his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery for the second time.