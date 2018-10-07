Flash Flooding risk continues throughout Sunday Morning

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Areas across Texoma have see more than 3 inches of rain. The areas with the greatest Flash Flood Risk include Knox City, Munday, Seymour, Electra, Iowa Park, Electra, Burkburnett.
In Burkburnett, Jeremy Duke measured 4.25 inches at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Water was flowing across the neighborhood street.
Low lying areas are at the greatest risk. If you see water flowing over the roadway it is best to turn around and not drown.
We will see a break from the widespread rain but isolated shower continue through the morning with stronger storms possible as we head into the afternoon.
There was a report of a water rescue in Burkburnett.
Below are some photos of overflowing water in Burkburnett.
