Mustangs drop closely-contested match vs A&M Kingsville

WICHITA FALLS, TX
Junior Erin Richburg logged her fourth-straight match with double digit kills, going for a season-high 17 with a .260 hitting percentage and freshman libero Samantha Manio racked up a career-best 23 digs in a 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19) loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Javelinas Madison Brabham finished with a triple-double, going for 19 kills, 20 assists and 16 digs.
Richburg put up her third double-double of the year, all coming in the last four matches, adding 14 digs in the setback. Manio eclipsed the 20-dig plateau for the first time and went better than 10-digs for the fifth time in the last six outings.
Sophomore Raven Presley added 10 kills and three blocks, going into double figures for the fifth time.
The match was a back and forth tilt, featuring 30 ties and 11 lead changes.
The Mustangs had an opportunity to draw even after dropping the first set. Tied at 18 in the second frame, TAMUK strung together a 5-0 run to grab a 23-18 lead before closing out the set and taking a 2-0 lead.
MSU Texas managed to extend the match to a fourth set behind seven of Richburg's 17 kills in the third. Deadlocked at 20, back-to-back errors by the Javelinas followed by two kills from Presley and a spike from Richburg trimmed the deficit to 2-1, 25-22.
Kingsville began the fourth set on a 10-2 run, essentially putting the match on ice. MSU Texas pulled within four late (23-19), but was unable to rally further.
