New voters registered at WF picnic

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls business owner held a picnic at his nightclub to bring the community together and register his neighbors to vote on Saturday.
“I was unaware a big part of the North side and East side sometimes don’t go out to vote," Danny Martinez , the owner of Tequila Marys, said. "Some of them aren’t even registered to vote. I have some registrars out there helping people register to vote.”
Volunteer Registrars, like Jan Herzog, helped first time voters to register.
“We register Democrats, Republicans, independents. We will register any body that comes and wants to sign up," Herzog said.
“Well, I got registered to vote which was my first time ever that’s really exciting," Alicia Duran said. "I just became a U.S. citizen. I’ve been in the country for 27 years.”
Duran said she will finally get a chance to share her voice and help shape her city, state and country this election.
“It’s important because I constantly tell people it’s one thing to talk about another if there’s actually an action," Duran said. “For me, action is voting. ”It’s not a matter of ‘oh, you think you’re too little or it’s a national thing.’ It’s right here in our community and it’s really important to come out with an action plan."
Mel Martinez registered to vote again to update her information to make her eligible to in November.
“It’s difficult to hear like voices with my perspective sometimes. So, I come out to make sure that I’m present for others who may feel a little bit isolated.”
148 people attended the picnic.
The last day to vote is Tuesday, October 9. The election is on November 6.
