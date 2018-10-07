Pro-life activists hold national prayer chain

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thousands of pro-life individuals throughout the United States took to the streets today.
The National Life Chain is the largest peaceful, pro-life, public prayer chain in the world.
Brenda Grayson organized the Wichita Falls event today and says around 45 people came out to the intersection of Midwestern and Kemp to pray for one hour.
“I believe that life begins at conception and that all life should be protected. That all life is a gift,” Grayson said.
Participants held signs with slogans like “abortion kills children” and “Adoption - the loving option”.
The National Life Chain is in it’s 31st year.
