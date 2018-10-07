Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead' actor, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Scott Wilson appears during the "Damien" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s “In Cold Blood” and was a series regular on “The Walking Dead,” has died. He was 76. AMC, the show’s network, announced Wilson’s death Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)