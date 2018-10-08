BBB Secure Your ID Day is this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This Saturday is “Secure Your ID” at the Better Business Bureau in Wichita Falls.
Director of Operations, Cosme Ojeda joined Jake Garcia on News Channel 6 at Noon to talk about the event.
One thing you can take advantage of is free on-site document shredding, plus tips to protect your identity.
Thieves look for opportunities to steal unsecured documents containing your personal information.
These documents are most often stolen from your garage, vehicle, home, computers, purses and mailboxes.
You can bring up to three boxes or bags of paper documents that contain your personal identifiers and the BBB will shred them for you on the spot.
BBB “Secure Your ID” Day is taking place on Saturday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to Noon at the BBB offices at 2107 Kemp Blvd.
