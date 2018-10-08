Deadline to register to vote is tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Tuesday, October 9, is the last day to register to vote for the November 6, 2018, mid-term election.
Your application must be received in the Voter Registrar’s office or postmarked at least 30 days before the November 6 election for you to be eligible to vote in that election in Texas.
You can find out if you are already registered by clicking here. You can register in person at your county Voter Registrar’s office or you can register by mail.
There is also an online voter registration application. When filling out the application you must be at least 17 years and 10 months of age on the date you apply.
You must be a resident of the county where you submit the application. You must be a United States citizen.
You cannot be a convicted felon but you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole.
You cannot have been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated.
All voters who register to vote in Texas will have to provide one of the following forms of identification; a Texas driver’s license number or personal identification number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
If you do not have either of those you can provide the last four digits of your social security number.
After you apply, a voter registration card will be mailed to you within 30 days. It needs to be checked to make sure all the information is correct. If there is a mistake you need to return it to the Voter Registrar immediately.
Your registration certificate or card will have a precinct number which is the area where your residence is located in. That precinct is where you will vote on Election Day.
If you choose to cast your ballot during early voting you can vote at any of the early voting locations.
If you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted you may want to check and see if you need to take any action to ensure you are still registered to vote. You can do so here.
For more information on how to cast your ballot for the upcoming election, click here.
