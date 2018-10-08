FIRST ALERT: Flooding Rains Forecast through Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Much of Texoma landed over two and three inches of rain over the weekend with much higher amounts in isolated areas. The threat of flooding rain continues through tomorrow. The disturbance responsible for the weekend rain continues to churn over Arizona and New Mexico keeping good rain chances in our forecast through midday Tuesday.
Not only could we see some more heavy, possibly flooding rains but also severe thunderstorms area possible tonight and Tuesday with storms capable of producing damagaing winds and hail. This evening’s severe weather risk is primarily west of Vernon and Seymour. Once the good rain chances move out, we get an nice taste of more fall like temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the low 50s to finish the week.
Another disturbance will move our way this weekend, bringing a chance of rain and perhaps another drop in temperatures.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
