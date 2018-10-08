Flookding risk for First Alert Days

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Rainfall totals from the weekend range anywhere from 6 inches to .05 inches. Beaver Creek is already seeing flooding due to all the rain. Several creeks and rivers are included in Flood warnings that last through the week.
Heavy rainfall is expected to stay our toward West Texas tomorrow and then push east through the day on Tuesday providing decent rainfall totals across the region.
The Wichita River may be about a foot above Flood Stage by Thursday. The Red River is forecasted to crest 3-4 feet above the banks.
With all this rain, think twice before using a low lying water crossing. Turn around, don’t drown.
Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.
We should see a break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday, but more rain is possible looking ahead to next weekend.
