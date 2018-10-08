Golf Fore Habitat tournament raises money to build more homes

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The 8th annual Golf Fore Habitat tournament took place on Monday at the Wichita Falls County Club. The event raises funds to build homes through volunteer labor with Habitat For Humanity.
The nonprofit praised its volunteers who help build homes for those in need.
“I couldn’t make it without volunteers. We couldn’t make it with out the sponsors. Santa Claus and the helpers are there and they volunteer every year to cook the pork loin for us. We have the groups from Sheppard, from Khols, cousins, friends, all kinds of people,” Carla Dowlen, Habitat For Humanity Marketing Director said.
News Channel 6 Sports Director Brian Schrull teed off with other players on Monday afternoon. Habitat For Humanity has been building homes for 26 years in Wichita Falls and has helped 114 families.
