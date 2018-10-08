WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Every Monday, the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers releases a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This person is wanted for a crime and the WFPD is asking for your help in finding them. These suspects should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.
This week’s Manhunt Monday suspect is Kyle Wade Lewis. The 31-year-old is wanted for Theft Under $2,500 With 2 or More Previous Convictions.
Lewis is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 340 pounds. If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.
