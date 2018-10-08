Reports: Defensive Coordinator Mike Stoops done at OU

NORMAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - After a loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the University of Oklahoma has reportedly parted ways with Defensive Coordinator Mike Stoops.
The Sooners gave up 48 points and over 500 yards against the Longhorns without forcing a punt until the second half of the game.
This year, Stoops has been on the hot seat with the Sooner fan base since OU played Army two weeks ago, giving up 339 yards rushing and requiring the then-#5 ranked Sooners to squeak out a win at home in overtime.
Multiple media reports say Head Coach Lincoln Riley will name Stoops' successor in the coming days.
