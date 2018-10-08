Truck flips, lands on top of car, no one hurt

(RNN) – First responders deal with life and death on a regular basis.
Sometimes things aren’t as bad as they first seem.
When the Prescott Fire Department arrived at an accident in central Arizona Sunday, a white pickup was precariously perched on top of a car.
The woman driving the truck told authorities a truck traveling in the lane next to her, hit her and caused her to lose control.
She then said she hit another car head on, which caused her truck to flip and land on top of the red car.
None of the four people in the cars involved in the accident were hurt.
Officials said everyone was wearing seatbelts and that helped prevent any fatalities.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the accident on its Facebook page.
