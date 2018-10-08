WFISD kicks off FAFSA season with workshops

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - While most students enjoyed their day off on Monday, a group of Wichita Falls ISD high school seniors got a head start on their FAFSA.
Ten minutes is all it took for Destiny Rose-Patrick, a Hirschi High School senior to complete and submit her FAFSA Monday morning.
“We wanted to come out here and do it that way we already have it taken care of and that’s one less thing we have to worry about,” said Rose-Patrick.
Even though students were off on Monday for Columbus Day all Wichita Falls High School campuses opened their doors to all of their seniors to help them get the money that’s set aside for them.
“What we’re doing this year is trying to encourage everyone to complete it [FAFSA] early so we’re trying to make some very focus events where we are all coming together,” said Shonna Norton, the Director of Social and Emotional Services.
Some students don't apply because they say it's a tricky process. Norton said other students simply think they don't have a chance.
“ There are some students who feel like because they are not citizens they don’t actually qualify for anything which is not the case, that’s what TASFA is for,” said Norton. “ The worst thing that can happen is that you apply and you aren’t awarded any funds but if you don’t apply you’re never awarded any funds. ”
Even though high school seniors can file through the end of their Freshman year of college, Norton said the chances of them getting awarded are slim to none, so students are encouraged to submit their application by January 15.
“I would tell kids if you’re ashamed of getting financial aid, its nothing to be ashamed of ,” said Rose-Patrick. “Some people, they need help, not everyone is rich in the world. Not everyone will be able to pay for a very expensive college if you get into one, so there is nothing wrong getting financial aid. It doesn’t really mean anything you just need a little bit of help to achieve your goals.”
Upcoming FAFSA Workshops:
- Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the CEC
- Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the CEC
- Thursday, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the CEC
- Monday, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the CEC
Remember to bring your FSA ID, 2017 W-2, and 2017 Tax Return.
