Fain Fine Arts Center celebrates its 40th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A portion of Midwestern State University is celebrating a milestone on Tuesday. The Fain Fine Arts Center will mark its 40th anniversary with a celebration Tuesday night.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. a reception will be held in the center’s atrium followed by an open house at 6 p.m. The festivities will wrap up at 7:30 p.m. with a dress rehearsal of Dracula by Steven Dietz in the Fain Fine Arts Center Theatre.
For more information, call (940) 397-4243 or click here.
