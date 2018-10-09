Falls Town Food Truck Challenge & Festival is this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The second annual Falls Town Food Truck Challenge & Festival is Saturday, October 13, in downtown Wichita Falls.
The event is hosted by the Wichita Falls Downtown Lions Club. It will include several different types of food, a children’s area, and cornhole tournament.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until 7 p.m. The money raised throughout the day will go towards funding various projects in downtown Wichita Falls.
