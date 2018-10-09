LPD makes arrest in recent homicide

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police say they have made an arrest in a murder which happened on September 30.
Authorities say they have arrested and charged 21-year-old Kristian McClendon with First Degree Murder.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of NW Taft Avenue around 7:15 pm after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Alexander Phillips, dead at the scene.
McClendon has been charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm after a Felony Conviction and Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun.
No other details have been released in the case.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.