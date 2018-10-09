Man accused of impersonating U.S. Marshal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A man has been charged with Impersonating a Public Servant following an incident on Tuesday, October 2.
According to an arrest affidavit, Donald Goodrich, 33, walked into a business in the 4400 block of Rhea Road. A law enforcement officer saw Goodrich and said he was wearing a black tactical vest, a Glock pistol, and displaying a US Marshal badge on his chest.
When asked who he worked for, Goodrich is alleged to have said the U.S. Marshal service. The law enforcement officer said Goodrich had several knives displayed on him along with the gun that was worn openly.
When Goodrich left the business the law enforcement officer followed him. The law enforcement officer said Goodrich was driving a black Jeep Laredo with a broken right tail light.
The law enforcement officer said Goodrich failed to signal a left turn from 9th Street onto Kemp Blvd. and requested a marked Wichita Falls Police Department unit pull Goodrich over for the traffic violation.
Goodrich told the reporting officer he was a U.S. Marshal and also works for the CIA. Goodrich was booked into the Wichita County Jail and given a $5,000 bond. When this article was published he was no longer behind bars.
