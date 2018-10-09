Mustangs fall out of top-10 following loss to A&M Commerce

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A one-point defeat in a game decided at a neutral location against the nation’s ninth-ranked team cost Midwestern State eight spots in the latest American Football Coaches' Association Division II Top 25.



The Mustangs slipped all the way to No. 12 from the fourth spot last week after taking a 20-19 loss to Texas A&M after a field goal sailed wide right at the final horn.



Midwestern (5-1) has carried an AFCA Top 25 ranking for 42 consecutive reporting periods dating back to the 2015 season.



The Mustangs are one of eight ranked teams out of Super Region Four joining No. 1 Minnesota State, No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 9 Colorado School of Mines, No. 14 Colorado State-Pueblo, No. 16 Tarleton State and No. 21 Central Washington.



Azusa Pacific (Calif.), West Texas A&M, Colorado Mesa, Winona State (Minn.) and Sioux Falls (S.D.) are receiving votes.



Minnesota State maintained its hold on the No. 1 spot receiving 29 of the 33 first-place votes improving to 6-0 with a 42-20 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead.



No. 2 Grand Valley State (Mich.) and No. 3 Ferris State (Mich.) also moved to 6-0 with victories over Dixie State (Utah) and Michigan Tech, respectively.



The Lakers and Bulldogs square off in a key Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) matchup Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich.



West Georgia, who moved up a spot to No. 4 after going to 6-0 with a win over North Greenville (S.C.), takes on 10th-ranked West Florida Saturday in Pensacola.



Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) bumped up one place to No. 5 after taking down No. 19 Harding (Ark.), 7-3.



Midwestern State battles Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday night in South Texas. Kickoff from Javelina Stadium is set for 7 p.m.