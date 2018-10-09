New strategy helps WFISD reduce large class size

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The first few weeks of school are always the toughest for elementary schools as their classrooms usually exceed the state’s limit for number of students per teacher.
It's a problem the Wichita Falls ISD has faced for years, but new strategies now in place are making a difference.
The state's limit of 22 students per teacher has been surpassed many times since the 2015-2016 school year causing WFISD to ask for class-size exception waivers.
“ Back in 2015-2016 we had 20 classrooms on six campuses that needed a waiver, ” said Peter Griffiths, WFISD associate superintendent. “ In 2016-2017 we had 32 classes on eight campus. ”
Last school year they had 23 classes on seven campuses that forced the WFISD to ask for a class size exception waivers.
“ You’ll have the parents who do get concerned and rightfully so because if your class is full with 27 students they want to see what happens, ” said Griffiths.
Because many studies show small class sizes improve learning. Griffiths said the problem has been planning, so this year administrators made some changes, including hiring more teachers.
“When we started doing our staffing for the coming 2018-2019 school year we made a conscious effort to say you know what, why don’t we just keep them as they are {instead} of us moving staff around in anticipation that the numbers will go down,” said Griffiths. “Let’s just keep it there and see how it goes.”
Making a big difference this school year. Only three classes at Zundy Elementary and one at Jefferson Elementary remained slightly above the Texas require student to teacher ratio.
“ We feel pretty good, ” said Griffiths. “ You start planning and you start seeing all the planning that you did. ”
Griffiths said they implanted a lot of new systems that they are now monitoring to make sure it works so this time next year they only have two campuses needing a waiver or maybe even none.
